As Essentia Health continues distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, more walk-in availability is being offered. On a limited basis, Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Brainerd Clinic will accept walk-in COVID vaccinations. No appointment is needed. Nor do you need to be a patient of Essentia Health.
Walk-ins will be accepted Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to noon. During this time, the Moderna vaccine will be offered.
Walk-ins will again be accepted on Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. During this time, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be offered.
Walk-ins will be accepted for first or second shots. Anyone aged 16 and older in Minnesota is eligible for the vaccine.
Patients and non-patients can also make an appointment by using the MyChart patient portal or by calling (833) 494-0836.
The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for use in people aged 16 and older. However, the Moderna vaccine is authorized only for those 18 and older. Patients under the age of 18 must bring this consent form, signed by their parent or legal guardian, to be eligible for the shot.
A recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were about 90% effective at preventing COVID infection, and nearly 100% effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths.
Click here for more information on Essentia’s vaccine program.
