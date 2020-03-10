At least two seats on 21 township boards will be decided by voters Tuesday, March 10.
The townships that will hold elections include: Agram, Belle Prairie, Bellevue, Buckman, Buh, Culdrum, Cushing, Darling, Granite, Green Prairie, Lakin, Leigh, Little Falls, Motley, Parker, Pike Creek, Platte, Ripley, Swan River, Swanville and Two Rivers.
Those who filed for the supervisor seats (three-year terms unless otherwise noted) and clerk seats (two-year terms unless otherwise noted) and will be on the ballot Tuesday, March 10, include:
• Agram Township: Incumbents Supervisor Tom Leidenfrost and Clerk Don Tschida were the only two to file for those seats. The annual meeting takes place at 3 p.m., at the Agram Town Hall with polls opening immediately after the meeting. They will stay open until 8 p.m.
• Belle Prairie: Chairperson Frances (Babe) Brisk and Clerk Keith Kruschke both incumbents, are the only two to file for election. Polls open from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., with the annual meeting to follow.
• Belleveue: No one filed for the supervisor seat currently held by George Suska. Clerk Patricia Kasella field for re-election for the seat she was appointed to in 2019. Polls will be open from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Bellevue Town Hall, with the annual meeting to start at 8:15 p.m.
• Buckman Township: Incumbent Supervisor Allan Stangl filed for re-election and will be opposed by Jim Meyer. Incumbent Clerk Nancy Lanners was the only person to file. The annual meeting begins at 3 p.m. at the St. Michael Parish Center in Buckman. Voting begins after the meeting from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
• Buh: No one filed for the seats currently held by Supervisor Keith Gohl and Clerk Alicia Cebulla. Polls open from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Buh Town Hall, with the annual meeting to follow.
• Culdrum: Incumbents Supervisor Mark Kedrowski and Clerk Jeannie Carlson filed for re-election. The township’s annual meeting begins at 3 p.m. at the Culdrum Town Hall, with the election to follow.
• Cushing: Incumbents Supervisor Daniel Symanietz and Clerk Deb Symanietz filed for re-election to their seats and will run unopposed. Election polling hours at Cushing Town Hall, 26187 Front Street, are 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. with the annual meeting to follow about 8:15 p.m. One additional question on the ballot will be whether to move the annual election for the township to November on even numbered years.
• Darling: Incumbent Chairperson Greg Zilka filed for re-election for the and will be challenged by Wayne Vetsch. Incumbent Clerk Carolyn “Bing” Ganz was the only one to file for her seat. The annual meeting will be held at the Darling Town Hall beginning at 3 p.m. Polls open after the meeting closing until 8 p.m.
• Granite: No one filed for the seats currently held by Supervisor Tom Loidolt and Clerk Eileen Hargrave. The annual meeting begins at 3 p.m., with voting to follow until 8 p.m.
• Green Prairie: Incumbent Clerk Lois Peterschick filed for re-election. Michael Schuett filed for the supervisor seat. Polls are open at the Green Prairie Town Hall from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., with the annual meeting to follow.
• Lakin: Incumbents Supervisor Duane Britz and Clerk Wayne Gotvald both filed for re-election and will run unopposed. The annual meeting begins at Lakin Town Hall at 2 p.m. Polls open from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.
• Leigh: Incumbent Supervisor Larry Hebler filed for re-election. No one filed for the clerk position currently held by Wendy Tretter. No one filed for the treasurer position for a one-year term, which was appointed as no one filed during the last election. The annual meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at the Hillman Legion with elections to follow from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
• Little Falls Township: Incumbents Supervisor George Sandy III and Clerk Bonnie Bieniek both filed for re-election to their respective seats. Polls are open at the Little Falls Township Hall from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., with the annual meeting to be held following the annual meeting.
• Motley: Incumbent Supervisor Mark Yungbauer and incumbent Clerk Andrea Decker are both running unopposed for their respective seats. Polls are open from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., with the annual meeting immediately following elections.
• Parker: Incumbent Chairperson Ron Wimmer filed for re-election and will be challenged by Terry Schwanke. No one filed for the clerk seat, currently held by Clerk Tammy Kedrowski. The annual meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Polls open after the meeting until 8 p.m.
• Pike Creek: Incumbents Supervisor Ron Hourscht and Clerk Darlene Kroll were the only people to file for those seats. The polls will be open from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Pike Creek Town Hall, with the annual meeting to follow at 8:10 p.m.
• Platte: Incumbents Supervisor Ricky Hebler and Clerk Judy Boser filed for re-election. Polls open from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Platte Town Hall. The annual meeting will begin at 8:15 p.m.
• Ripley: Glen Pugh filed for the supervisor seat and incumbent Clerk Norma J. Bjornson filed for re-election. Polls open at the Ripley Town Hall from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. The annual meeting will begin after the ballots have been counted..
• Swan River: Incumbents Chairperson Paul Fussy and Clerk Katrina Oldakowski filed to retain their seats. The annual meeting will be held at the Swan River Town Hall at noon. Polls open following the meeting and remain open until 8 p.m.
• Swanville Township: Incumbents Chairperson Neil Johnson and Clerk Elda Mae “Bunny” Johnston filed for re-election. Polls open at the 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., at the Swanville Town Hall, 8:30 p.m. annual meeting to follow.
• Two Rivers: No one has filed for the supervisor seat currently held by Kasey Wensmann or for the clerk position currently held by Gina Salitros. Polls will be open from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Bowlus Fire Hall with the annual meeting to follow shortly after the votes have been counted.
