Current Mayor Dave Fischer, who has been a large part of overseeing the nine-hole expansion at the Pierz Golf Course, offered a proposal to continue that process after he leaves office Jan. 1, 2023.
City Administrator Bob Otremba explained the proposal to council members present — Jacque Johnson and Lynn Egan. City Clerk Kyle Bednar was absent and Fischer planned to abstain from any vote on the matter. Council Member Don Bujalski was still in a Planning and Zoning meeting and would join the Council later in the meeting.
Since Fischer will no longer be mayor after the first of the year, when mayor-elect Toby Egan is sworn in, Otremba said the Park Board discussed hiring Fischer as an independent contractor to oversee the project until it is finished.
“Dave, right now, is doing two things down there — project management, ordering materials, scheduling contractors,” Otremba said.
“Dave also does stormwater reporting,” Otremba said, noting that the report has to be filled out weekly by a certified stormwater inspector.
“Dave got his certification and has been doing it since the start of the project and not charged the city,” Otremba said. He said the city would have paid between $300 to $500 per inspection for that work.
“Going forward, the work Dave would do is project management and stormwater inspections,” Otremba said.
He noted Fischer also manages the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) inspections that have been done and will continue to be done.
“It’s an important job and he’s certainly qualified to do both of those,” Otremba said. The Park Board recommended hiring Fischer to do that work after the first of the year.
Fischer’s proposal in the Council’s packet, outlined a full listing of what he was willing to do, including a weekly and rainfall event stormwater and erosion inspections, document and retain the documents onsite or at his office. Upon completion of the project, the documents would be turned over to the city administrator.
In addition, he listed project oversight to include, but not be limited to: Ordering all material and supplies and following through on their delivery; coordinating all tasks being performed by outside contractors; coordinating city employees when their help is necessary; verifying all invoices and expenses; maintaining a monthly and year-to-date budget with future projects; monthly reporting to the governing body; coordinating the sale of the Caterpillar upon completion of the project; and to remain on the project through the opening day in 2024.
For that work over 2023, Fischer proposed charging a flat fee of $5,000.
Otremba said it’s up to the Council now or the future Council to entertain discussion on this now or wait until the new Council is seated. He said he invited mayor-elect Toby Egan to come to this meeting.
“I feel it’s critical to keep Dave on the job and John Bieganek (Caterpillar operator),” Otremba said.
“I think that it’s important that we have someone who’s been along with it,” Johnson said and asked how many months were remaining on the project.
Fischer said at least another full season — all of 2023, and hopefully the course would open sometime in 2024.
“We kind of have a schedule out — we should have everything seeded by the end of 2023, then it’s a matter of when can we open in 2024; when are our greens ready, when are our tee boxes ready,” Fischer said. “By then we may be able to open. The fairways may be ready in the spring of the year.”
“Just looking at the stormwater — we would pay an outside contractor and it’s not even ordering all of the materials,” Johnson said.
At a cost for weekly inspections, Johnson said that’s $15,000, and didn’t include overseeing the project.
Johnson asked Fischer who he would be reporting to and who would be managing that piece.
Fischer noted his proposal said he would report to the governing body.
“That could either be the Park Board or the City Council, or both if need be,” he said.
Bujalski said he was on the phone when the Park Board met and he thought Fischer would be working hand-in-hand with mayor-elect Toby Egan on everything.
“No,” Fischer said, restating he would be reporting to the governing body.
“Which may be Toby,” said Council Member Lynn Egan, noting he would be part of the governing body.
“He will be part of it, but I will not be reporting to any individual,” Fischer said.
“I think this needs to go before the new council for multiple reasons,” Council Member Egan said. “This decision does not have to be made tonight — we’re at a standstill basically out there we’re not doing a whole lot more. Winter’s here. Nothing says the new council won’t go ahead with your proposal, if they so choose, OK, but I think it’s their right to make that decision.”
Johnson noted she’d like to have Bednar in attendance, too, a full council at a minimum. She suggested the matter be tabled until the Dec. 27 meeting.
“Why not wait until the first meeting in January?” asked Council Member Egan.
“It’s entirely up to you guys. I will not be offended if you don’t accept it,” Fischer said.
Bujalski said he felt it was a good proposal, but was fine with tabling it until the next meeting.
“What’s the urgency? The new council has every right to make that decision — and that includes the two of you (Johnson and Bujalski) — you’re part of that council, too,” Council Member Egan said.
Bujalski moved to table the issue until the next council meeting. The vote was 2-1 to bring the discussion up at the next meeting, with Fischer abstaining and Egan voting no.
