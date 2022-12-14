Welcome to Pierz sig

Current Mayor Dave Fischer, who has been a large part of overseeing the nine-hole expansion at the Pierz Golf Course, offered a proposal to continue that process after he leaves office Jan. 1, 2023.

City Administrator Bob Otremba explained the proposal to council members present — Jacque Johnson and Lynn Egan. City Clerk Kyle Bednar was absent and Fischer planned to abstain from any vote on the matter. Council Member Don Bujalski was still in a Planning and Zoning meeting and would join the Council later in the meeting.

Tags

Load comments