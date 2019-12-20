Judy Meyer and Margaret Faust, both of Pierz, have been cross-country skiing together for 40 years. And, they are delighted they can enjoy the sport so close to home.
A cross-country ski trail is groomed and ready to go on the Pierz Golf Course. This has been a tradition for the past number of years, and some think it’s not widely known.
While there is no warming house or shelter to put skis on, it’s easy enough and no problem, since the boots just slip onto the skis, the ladies said.
The ladies are out skiing “whenever the weather permits,” Meyer said.
Monday, Dec. 16, was perfect, with the sun shining and a bit warmer than the bitter cold the previous week.
“When it’s below zero and there’s a northwest wind, maybe not,” Meyer said.
Both Meyer and Faust enjoy not only enjoy the skiing at the Pierz Golf Course, but also the scenery.
Faust said she feels closer to God when she’s out in nature.
“It’s very picturesque here, very beautiful. I’d like to see more people use this park because it is very beautiful,” Meyer said. “I would love, love, love to see the younger generation start.”
One concept that is being bandied about is possibly teaming up with Pierz Community Services and the city to open the clubhouse one weekend — and Meyer and Faust introducing people to the sport, giving them simple tips on how to get started.
Also, some tips about getting comfortable on the skis and maneuvering the terrain — it’s not always flat — on the golf course there are some hills.
“There’s a little knack to go up a hill and a little knack to go down a hill,” Meyer said.
“We’re outdoor enthusiasts,” Meyer noted, as the two also bike together in the summer and “We’ve hiked many a mountain in Colorado; been to the bottom of the Grand Canyon.”
She said, “If you’re a nature lover, all of a sudden you stop in the middle of the trail and say ‘Look at that, isn’t it gorgeous?’
“We find something in every season,” she said. “We like the outdoors.
“We both enjoy nature so much. It’s a gift to be able to enjoy nature,” Faust said.
Sarah Funk, Pierz Community Education director, said a future community event for families and community members, with ski basics and more is indeed under discussion.
“My thought is that we would host a community event one evening with a warming station of hot chocolate and a bon fire,” Funk said. Details are still in the works.
