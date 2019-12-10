Maintenance Crews will be out this week clearing snow from the recent snowfall. Public Works plans on having plows out later in the week as more snow is in the forecast. Please Stay Back when you see snowplows out working.
Crews will continue trimming trees along various right of ways this week, and patching potholes as weather permits.
Morrison County would like to remind everyone that it is illegal to push snow across roadways per Minnesota State Statute 160.2715.
Drive safe and stay warm, have a great week!
