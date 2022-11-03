Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek told the County Board that the newly-hired commercial appraiser resigned. With that, she told the commissioners during their planning session Tuesday that it was “back to the drawing board.”
The current commercial appraiser filled a vacancy left by one who resigned earlier this year, leaving the county to contract for that coverage.
Kowalzek said she would be posting for the commercial appraiser position and was working with current staff to cover that position as well.
She reminded the Board that in the budget discussion a month ago, she had built in rearranging the staff a bit for 2023, and to bring on another full-time staffer. That staff position had been cut from her budget to reduce levy reliance, she said. However, her office has the same issue with staffing as far as coverage and land services work.
She told the Board what has changed in the Land Services Department is the assessing workload.
Over the years, the county has seen more parcels, more paperwork and more activity.
“Which, in the scheme of things is good for the county, but then we have that work demand on staff,” she said.
She showed the commissioners a slide show representing how much the assessor and zoning work load has grown over the years, work that staff has taken over.
For example, pre-2002, the assessor workload for eCRVs rose from 359 to 819 in 2016 and now to 1,576. Applications have increased from 326 pre-2002, to 500 in 2016, and 1,000 today. The workload in the zoning area has increased as well.
What has not increased is the number of staff to do the work.
One slide showed that pre-2002, there were seven appraisers. Today, there is the equivalent of 5.8. Support for the appraiser has decreased from three pre-2002, to 1.9 today. Zoning staff has increased by .5, but zoning support has decreased from two to .5 today.
“We have hit the sweet spot, where staff can handle what’s there, but we need more staff to accommodate more work,” Kowalzek said.
Without additional staff in the budget, Kowalzek said there are some tweaks she needs to make.
One thing she’s looking at, is instead of adding staff, is to reshuffle, to reallocate staff as to the functions they perform, without more levy dollars.
She said a 60/40 staff member on the assessing side (60% as an appraiser and 40% as a records specialist) would be bumped to a full-time appraiser.
The cost to do that is about $7,000, but Kowalzek said some reallocation could be done to pay for it.
She said her salary expense will be distributed to more programs (Aquatic Invasive Species and Buffer) to offset the increase of moving that staff to 100% appraiser.
Over the course of 2023, Kowalzek said she will be assessing what the office needs and visiting with the Board for the 2024 budget to build more capacity.
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski said what was clear to him, that this situation will work in 2023, because staff is making it work, but that in 2024, there has to be a change.
County Administrator Matt LeBlanc said over the next year, the Vanguard software will be fully used. “That will bring turbulence, until staff learns it completely,” he said.
Implementation of the Vanguard software began in the spring. It contains all of the tax codes, classifications, etc.
Kowalzek said the office needed to see a full year cycle for implementation of the software, noting the system does slow staff down because they are learning the software. However, once it’s online, it would not relieve the staffing issue.
Commissioner Mike Wilson noted that in 2002, there were 16 full-time staff in that department. Then in 2016, there were 12 staff members doing the same job. He asked how much technology had helped keep staff numbers down.
Kowalzek said the office has been able to utilize desktop review for some things, so staff is not in the field so much.
“This highlights the need for aerial photo flights, as long as aerial photo flights are compliant with state law,” she said. That has also helped merge offices and cross-training has occurred. All of those things together have made it possible for reduced staff, Kowalzek said.
The Board is expected to approve the allocation of the $7,000 with its consent agenda at the regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 9 a.m.
County Board of Commissioner briefs
Other items brought before the County Board during its planning session Tuesday:
• An introduction of Anthony Adams as a new Extension educator;
• Learned from Matt LeBlanc, the county administrator, that the third quarter recipient of the Award of Excellence was Randy Lundgren, who runs the maintenance program within the Public Works Department;
• Heard a presentation from Shannon Wettstein going over the initiatives of the Rum River Partnership work plan; the Long Prairie One Watershed One Plan resolution and memorandum of agreement. The Board is expected to approve these at its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 8, as part of its consent agenda;
• Learned from the Health and Wellness Committee that it was working on a health and wellness policy for the county and that refurbishing the break room for staff and an outdoor area for grilling were complete; and
• Learned from Public Works Director Tony Hennen that the city of Foley had requested to purchase some of the older Public Works radios (mounted in the trucks) that had been replaced with the new ARMER radios. The Board will vote on that Nov. 8, as well.
The next regular meeting of the Morrison County Board is at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Morrison County Government Center.
