CHI St. Gabriel’s Health will defer all elective care that can be deferred, effective Monday March 23rd. This will include both elective surgeries and procedures. Semi-urgent, urgent and emergency care will continue in clinic and hospital settings. This decision is being made to ensure the safest possible environment t for our patients and staff and to free up resources to assist the response of CHI St. Gabriel’s Health to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, the Family Medical Center Clinic’s located in Pierz and Randall will also be closing temporarily effective March 23rd. Patients of those two clinics are encouraged to reach out to the Family Medical Center (FMC) in Little Falls. For your protection, we are screening for concerning symptoms at our entrances.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.