CHI St. Gabriel’s Health will defer all elective care that can be deferred, effective Monday March 23rd. This will include both elective surgeries and procedures. Semi-urgent, urgent and emergency care will continue in clinic and hospital settings. This decision is being made to ensure the safest possible environment t for our patients and staff and to free up resources to assist the response of CHI St. Gabriel’s Health to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the Family Medical Center Clinic’s located in Pierz and Randall will also be closing temporarily effective March 23rd. Patients of those two clinics are encouraged to reach out to the Family Medical Center (FMC) in Little Falls. For your protection, we are screening for concerning symptoms at our entrances.

Load comments