In order to maintain social distance due to COVID 19, the Morrison County Food Shelf in Little Falls has implemented the following procedures until further notice: Food distribution will be Tuesday and Wednesday from 10:30 until noon and Thursday from 6-8 pm. Clients will not be allowed to enter the food shelf. Clients will be given a prepackaged box of food according to family size that staff/volunteers will bring out to you.
Also, the March Food Share campaign has been extended until April 30, 2020. If you would like to drop off donations or have any questions, please call Marilyn at 632-8304 to make sure someone will be there to take your donations.
You can also mail your donation to 912 1st Ave SW, Little Falls, MN 56345 or drop it in the secure drop box located in the front of the food shelf.
