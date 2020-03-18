St. Cloud, Minn. – Due to the presence of COVID-19 in our community, CentraCare will be canceling and rescheduling patients who have elective procedures, surgeries or physicals/well exams.
This action is being taken to provide safe care for patients, reduce the speed of COVID-19 spread, conserve necessary supplies and redistribute CentraCare staff and providers as needed throughout this pandemic.
Patients with the following will be contacted to be rescheduled:
- Elective patient procedures/surgeries
- Most physicals and well exams, including pediatrics
- Chronic visits that can be postponed or carried out by phone or video
- Many outpatient rehab appointments
Starting March 18, CentraCare will screen patients at the front door before they enter clinic locations. After entering, patients must practice social distancing, keeping a distance of at least 6 feet from others, if possible. CentraCare facilities will work to separate patients with symptoms of respiratory illness from other patients.
If you have symptoms of respiratory illness, please do one of the following:
Visit CentraCare eClinic for online, phone or video visit, 24/7; screening is free of charge
Call CentraCare Connect at 320-200-3200 to speak with a nurse, 24/7
This will ensure that you will be directed to the correct source of care.
