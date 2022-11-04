The 2016 murder of Terry Brisk continues to be investigated by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Sheriff continues to ask for the public’s help.
Brisk was murdered Nov. 7, 2016, while he was out hunting in a wooded area owned by his parents in Belle Prairie Township, on the corner of Hawthorne Road and Jewel Road, east of Little Falls. He was 41 years old.
Near the first anniversary of his death, the Sheriff’s Office announced Brisk had been shot with his own gun, a Model 30-30 Winchester lever action rifle.
Based on the evidence at the scene, a release from the Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was close to Brisk and it is believed that Brisk and the suspect would have interacted prior to the murder.
“Our office continues to review physical evidence collected and with technology evolving, we continue to pursue avenues to keep this case active,” Sheriff Larsen said in his press release.
“Someone may have the information that law enforcement needs to bring closure to this case,” Larsen said. “Even if you aren’t sure if the information you have is important to share, call our agency or Crime Stoppers, as it might be the information that is needed to bring this case forward.”
A $30,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Brisk’s murder.
Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233. People can also report information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota online at www.crimestoppersmn.org or by calling the toll free number at 1 (800) 222-8477 from anywhere in Minnesota.
A “Submit a Tip APP” can be downloaded on any smart phone to send information, or a text message beginning with TIP 674 to CRIMES (274637) can be sent anonymously, as well.
Anyone with information that leads to an arrest may qualify for a reward from Crime Stoppers.
Brisk left behind his wife, Pamela, and four children, as well as his parents, Virgil and Frances “Babe” Brisk, siblings, in-laws and friends.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.