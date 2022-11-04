Terry Brisk

The 2016 murder of Terry Brisk continues to be investigated by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Sheriff continues to ask for the public’s help.

Brisk was murdered Nov. 7, 2016, while he was out hunting in a wooded area owned by his parents in Belle Prairie Township, on the corner of Hawthorne Road and Jewel Road, east of Little Falls. He was 41 years old.

A memorial for Terry Brisk set up on the land in Belle Prairie Township, where the 41-year-old was killed with his own gun, Nov. 7, 2016.
