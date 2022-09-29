Election 2022 MT

To provide our readers with information to help them in their decision-making at the polls for the Nov. 8 Election, we sent out a questionnaire with the same questions to each of the candidates who filed for election to their local school board. Only those races where the number of candidates exceeded the number of seats on the board that are open are featured, including Little Falls, Upsala and Staples Motley.

Candidates were asked to introduce themselves and answer the following questions:

Sharon Ballou

Sharon Ballou
Cassie Fredregill

Cassie Fredregill
Mark Gerbi

Mark Gerbi
Brad Laager

Brad Laager
Sarah Marrow

Sarah Marrow
Molly Jean Nelson

Molly Jean Nelson
Dan Schilling

Dan Schilling
Mike Klasen

Mike Klasen
Dan Klein

Dan Klein
Dean Peterson

Dean Peterson
Trevor Soltis

Trevor Soltis
James Warga

James Warga
Bruce Drone

Bruce Drone
Erich J. Heppner

Erich J. Heppner
Ryan Wright

Ryan Wright
Load comments