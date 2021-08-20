Farm Auction • 10:00 a.m.
As we have sold our farm and are moving we will sell the following items located at 19857 124th St., Verndale, MN. FROM STAPLES: West on Hwy. 10 to Nimrod Rd (Cty. #26), north 3 miles to 124th, west on Cty. #114 approx. 3 miles. Or FROM VERNDALE: North on Cty. Rd. #23 approx. 1/2 mi. to #114 East 3 miles.
Trantina Auction Service
