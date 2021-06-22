Auction • 12:30 p.m.
Located from Swanville, MN - South Approx .8 miles to the Junction of State Hwy 28 & Todd Co Rd 104, then west to 34514 (Across road of 4-Way Turkey Barns) The Gessell Building. Watch for R&B Gessell Auction Co Signs.
R&B Gessell Realty & Auction Co.
