Farm Estate Auction • 10:30 a.m.

Located 12 miles east of Long Prairie, MN or 12 miles west of Little Falls, MN on MN State Highway 27, then 1.3 miles south on MN State 28; or being 2.7 miles northeast of Swanville, MN on MN State Highway 28 to farm #13671. Follow the Mid-American Auction Co. signs; roads will be plainly marked.

Mid American Auction Co.

www.midamericanauctioninc.com

Load comments