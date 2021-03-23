Farm Retirement Auction • 10:00 a.m.

We will sell the following at auction located 4 miles east of Swanville, MN on County Tar #12 (Cable Road) to farm #4731; or being 2 miles west of Little Falls, MN on MN State 27, then 2.5 miles south on MN State 238, then 7.5 miles west through Sobieski, MN on County Tar #12 (Cable Road) to farm # 4731. Follow the Mid-American Auction Co. signs; roads will be plainly marked.

Mid American Auction Co.

www.midamericanauctioninc.com

Load comments