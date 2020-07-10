Auction • 10:00 a.m.

As we are fully retiring, we will sell the following items located at: from Staples, Mn, Hwy. 10 south to Cty 7, south four miles to 460th St. (fire #64278) from Lincoln, Mn, Hwy. 10 to Cty 7, west 11 miles to the site. FOLLOW SIGNS.

Trantina Auction Service

www.midwestauctions.com

Load comments