Farm Equipment & Farm Related Auction • 10:00 a.m.

Directions for Auction: Sauk Rapids, MN Hwy 23 to Coun-ty Road #1, continue on County Road 78 approx. 7 miles North. Located 3/10 of mile North passed County Road 4 & 78. Watch for Signs. Items are located in field. No Lunch

Dave Miller Auctions

www.midwestauctions.com

Load comments