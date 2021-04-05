Farm Estate Auction • 10:30 a.m.
To assist in the settlement of the estate, the following will be sold at auction located 4 miles east of Sauk Centre, MN or 4 miles west of Melrose, MN on Interstate 94, then 5.2 miles south on MN State Hwy. #4 to the south edge of Meire Grove, MN, then ó mile west on 345th St. (past ball park), then 2/10th mile south on Osprey Rd., then 1.5 miles west on Portage Road to farm #38276. Follow the Mid-American Auction Co. signs; roads will be plainly marked.
Mid American Auction Co.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.