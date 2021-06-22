Dairy Cattle & Milking Equipment Auction • 11:00 a.m.

As we have decided to discontinue the dairy portion of our farming operation, we will sell the following at auction located by exiting Interstate 94 at the Sauk Centre, MN exit (Exit #127 ), then follow US Highway 71 - 2.5 miles north through Sauk Centre, then 6.7 miles east on MN State 28; or being 4.5 miles southwest of Grey Eagle, MN on MN State 28, or . mile west of Ward Springs on MN State 28 to farm 26429. Follow the Mid-American Auction Co. signs; roads will be plainly marked.

Mid American Auction Co.

www.midamericanauctioninc.com

Recommended for you

Load comments