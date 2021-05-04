Quality Tested Hay Sale • 12:30 p.m.

Located from the intersection of Interstate 94 and US Highway 71 at Sauk Centre, MN 1/2 mile South on US Highway 71 to Modern Farm Equipment, then 1/10 mile east on 408th Street to auction site. Signs will be posted.

Mid American Auction Co.

www.midamericanauctioninc.com

Recommended for you

Load comments