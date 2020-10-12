Quality Hay Auction • 12:30 p.m.
Located from the intersection of Interstate 94 and US Highway 71 at Sauk Centre, MN 1/2 mile South on US Highway 71 to Modern Farm Equipment, then 1/10 mile east on 408th Street to auction
Mid American Auction Co.
Quality Hay Auction • 12:30 p.m.
Located from the intersection of Interstate 94 and US Highway 71 at Sauk Centre, MN 1/2 mile South on US Highway 71 to Modern Farm Equipment, then 1/10 mile east on 408th Street to auction
Mid American Auction Co.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.