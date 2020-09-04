Huge Fall Consignment auction • 9:00 a.m.

Held at the Mid-American Auction Co. office and auction lot (home of the Hay Auction), located by exiting Interstate 94 at the Sauk Centre, MN exit (Exit #127), then ó mile south on US Highway 71, then 1 block east on 408th St., (just east of Modern Farm Equipment). Follow the Mid-American Auction Co. signs; roads will be plainly marked

Mid American Auction Co.

www.midamericanauctioninc.com

Load comments