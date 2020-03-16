Spring Consignment Auction • 9:00 a.m.

 PLEASE NOTE SAUK CENTRE, MN LOCATION.

This auction will be held at the Mid-American Auction Company’s Office and Auction Lot in Sauk Centre, MN. (Same location as we conduct our Hay Auctions.) Easy access just off of Interstate 94 and US Highway 71. Follow the Mid-American Auction Co. signs; roads will be plainly marked.

Mid American Auction Co.

www/midamericanauctioninc.com

