Real Estate Auction • 12 Noon
PARCEL #1 Address: XXX (unassigned) – County Road 234, Royalton, MN; PID: 03.0132.000 Morrison Co. Land Location: Across the road to the east of 6325 200th Ave, Royalton, MN 56373. This land is located 1.7 miles east of Royalton on County Road 26 (Nature Road), then 1ó miles north on County Road 233, then one mile east on County Road 234 (Corner of County Road 234 & 200th Ave.) Parcel one is 3ó miles south of Parcel 2 on 200th Ave.
PARCEL #2 Address: XXX (unassigned) – Iris Road, Royalton, MN 56373; PID: 03.0067.000 Morrison County Land Location: Across the road from 9753 Iris Road, Royalton, MN 56373. This Parcel is located 3-1/.2 miles north of Parcel one following 200th Ave and then 1/2 mile on Iris Road; Directions from Little Falls: Six miles south on Hwy. 10, then east on County Rd. 34 (93rd St.) 4-1/2 miles to County Rd. 35 (Iris Road), then north 1/2 mile.
Mitchell-Przybilla Auction Co.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.