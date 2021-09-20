Real Estate Auction • 12 Noon

PARCEL #1 Address: XXX (unassigned) – County Road 234, Royalton, MN; PID: 03.0132.000 Morrison Co. Land Location: Across the road to the east of 6325 200th Ave, Royalton, MN 56373 This land is located 1.7 miles east of Royalton on County Road 26 (Nature Road), then 1-1/2 miles north on County Road 233, then one mile east on County Road 234 (Corner of County Road 234 & 200th Ave.) Parcel one is 3-1/2 miles south of Parcel 2 on 200th Ave

PARCEL #2 Address: XXX (unassigned) – Iris Road,Royalton, MN 56373; PID: 03.0067.000 Morrison County Land Location: Across the road from 9753 Iris Road, Royalton, MN 56373 This Parcel is located 3-1/2 miles north of Parcel one following 200th Ave and then ó mile on Iris Road; Directions from Little Falls: Six miles south on Hwy. 10, then east on County Rd. 34 (93rd St.) 4-1/2 miles to County Rd. 35 (Iris Road), then north 1/2 mile.

