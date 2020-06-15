Auctions originally planned for April 5, 11, and 26th have been cancelled. April 22, Farm Estate of John Pierce, rescheduled for Sun. June 21st- 10:00 am (Tractors, Haying and Cattle Equipment) Palisade, MN.

April 28, Real Estate and Farm Estate of Paul and Teresa DeBreto, rescheduled for Sat. June 20th-10:00 am (2 Parcels of Real Estate, 196 acres total, Haying, Cattle Equipment) Malmo, MN

June 9, Estate of Larry Scofield, (Real Estate and Personal Property) rescheduled for August of 2020. Watch www.reinhardtauctions.com for updates. April 18 (Syring Estate, WI) and May 3 (Arlene Shepard) Postponed until 2021.

Reinhardt Auction Service

www.reinhardtauctions.com

