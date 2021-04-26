Downsizing Auction • 10:00 a.m.
Location: 9202 333rd Ave NW Princeton, MN 55371 Directions: From the roundabout on Highway 95 in Princeton continue east on 95 3ó miles to Jarvis St.NW. Then go south one mile to 333rd Ave.NW, continue east ó mile to auction site. Plenty of good parking so bring the trailers. Follow auction signs
Siemers Auctioneers
