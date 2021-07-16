Personal Property Auction • 10:00 a.m.
5363 County Road 8 Pine Center MN. Directions: From Garrison go south on hwy 169 for 1.5 miles to right on county road #26, follow #26 for 5 miles then left on county road #8 for 3.5 miles or from Brainerd go east on state hwy #18 to
Janzen Auctions
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.