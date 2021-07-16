Personal Property Auction • 10:00 a.m.

5363 County Road 8 Pine Center MN. Directions: From Garrison go south on hwy 169 for 1.5 miles to right on county road #26, follow #26 for 5 miles then left on county road #8 for 3.5 miles or from Brainerd go east on state hwy #18 to

Janzen Auctions

www.midwestauctions.com

Load comments