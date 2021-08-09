Business & Real Estate Auction • 9:00 a.m.
After 38 years in the welding and repair business, Chuck and Karla have decided to retire. Therefore, we will be selling the following commercial real estate and personal property located at 13796 260th Ave. Pierz,MN 56364. (Located behind Loidolt Lumber in Genola). We will be selling live and online. Live Auction at 9:00 a.m. and live and online beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Mitchell-Przybilla Auction Co.
