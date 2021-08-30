Holstein Dairy Sale • 11:30 a.m.
As I have decided to discontinue the dairy portion of my farming operation, I will sell the following at auction located 15.5 miles north of Pierz, MN or 13.5 miles south of Brainerd, MN on MN State Highway 25, then 2 miles east on County Road, #2, then 1 mile north on County Road 23; or being 7 miles west of Pine Center, MN on County #2, then 1 mile north on County 23. Follow the Mid-American Auction Co. signs; roads will be plainly marked.
Mid American Auction Co.
