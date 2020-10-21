Pierz Area Auction • Friday, October 30th Oct 21, 2020 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Quality Hay Auction • 1:00 p.m.Located at the intersection of Hwy 25 & Hwy 27 at the old Pierz Imp. LocationSchubert Auction Servicewww.schubertauctions.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute We're Open Directory E-Editions Morrison County Record Oct 18, 2020 0 Most Popular Regional News Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHalf of Burnsville Center to go on the auction blockTwo killed in five-vehicle crash on Highway 10 near RoyaltonRaising Cane’s gets nod from Brooklyn Park Planning CommissionUpdated: State Patrol investigating fatal crash on Highway 169 North-Highway 10 interchangeLittle Falls Schools to transition to distance learning plan Oct. 26, due to rising COVID casesNew Apple Valley Menards store opens doorsOriginal First Lutheran Church in Little Falls recognized as Century HomeFairview Southdale to see cuts, new modelMorrison County COVID-19 Positive Case TrackerHome remodel leads to more than Upsala couple envisioned Images Videos CommentedStudents suing Minnesota for what they’ve earned (2)Biden will chart perilous course (2)Donovan John Fisher (1)Pamela J. Witte (1)Steven Hine St. Martin (1)Biden won’t answer critical questions (1)7th District race may have statewide, national impact (1)Disc golf course plan in Little Falls moves forward (1)School tax request is way too high (1)Criticism of Trump based on falsehood (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.