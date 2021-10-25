Auction closing on November 2nd, 6:30 p.m.
Address: Tar Road Access @ xxx Breezy Drive, Burtrum, MN 56318 Directions: Mound Lake -- From Upsala: 3 miles West on #19, Right on Brakken Road 1 mile, Right on 341st Ave, North 1 mile, Left on Breezy Drive (South East Shore of Mound Lake) West on Tar Road - Breezy Drive to the property.
Schultz Auctioneers
