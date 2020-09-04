Online Auction Sep 4, 2020 Sep 4, 2020 Updated 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Construction Equipment, Truck & Trailer Online Consignment Auction • Bidding Ends Monday, September 21stPike Auctionwww.pikeaauction.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute We're Open Directory E-Editions Morrison County Record Aug 30, 2020 0 Most Popular Regional News Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWilliam "Bill" Robert BaberEnd of an era for third-generation gas station in HopkinsRustic Tap brings fresh, new taste to CaledoniaSt. Paul man faces felony assault for bar stabbingsOsseo mother shares son’s story to help others struggling with addictionWright County Court sentencing: Aug. 28, 2020Royalton man rescued after being trapped in grain binEdina teachers’ union files legal grievance over contract changesPierz farm recognized for century statusHunt is over - Pat Oldakowski finds Pierz Oktoberfest Medallion - wins $500 in Pierz Bucks Images Videos CommentedNystrom does not support our values (3)National pastime, national disgrace (2)Steven Allen Vetsch (1)Letter: Vets understand honoring their country (1)How should families decide what’s best for their children? (1)The Church Ladies go virtual amidst pandemic (1)Cong. Pete Stauber to visit Little Falls Friday, Aug. 21, for a listening session about returning to school (1)Letter: Sheriff shares concerns with president (1)Revival is an alternative to protests, preaches love and forgiveness (1)LETTER: St. Louis Park Police Department should be praised, not reorganized (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.