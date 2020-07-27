Onamia Area Auction • Saturday, August 1st Jul 27, 2020 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Moving Auction • 10:30 a.m.37283 90th Avenue, Onamia, Minnesota 56359Paul's Auction Servicewww.midwestauctions.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute We're Open Directory E-Editions Morrison County Record Jul 26, 2020 0 Most Popular Regional News Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAndover woman fatally struck by Blaine driver in PrincetonBig Lake woman murdered, son in custodyAuthorities ID drivers in fatal July 23 crash in NowthenTwo Princeton businesses get COVID-19 compliance letters from state officialsNew Starbucks, strip mall are coming to BlainePrinceton motor vehicle fatality information updatedMedical examiner: Big Lake City Council member is woman killed by sonHundreds of Anoka County companies benefit from PPPFridley hopes to turn blighted University Avenue property into public spaceAsk and ye shall receive doughnuts Images Videos CommentedThis is Minnesota (2)Far-lefts and liberal media causing divide (2)Byron Smith: The other side of the police debate (2)Local politicians should reveal party (2)Richard "Dick" Haworth (1)In response to chair of MC Democrats (1)Telling the whole story (1)Walz extends peacetime emergency (1)The ‘Chinese century’ looks more like the ‘Chinese decade’ (1)Jodi Elizabeth Larson (1)
