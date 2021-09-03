Auction • 10:00 a.m.
Location: 13424 80th St. Milaca MN 56353 Directions: 6. miles south of Milaca or 6 miles north of Princeton on highway 169 to County Road 12. Then west 2-1/4 miles to auction site. Good parking in field immediately west of house and buildings so bring the trailer.
Siemers Auctioneers
