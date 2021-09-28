Farm & Sporting auction • 10:00 a.m.
22526 60th Avenue, Milaca, MN 56353
Directions: East of Milaca 5 ½ miles or west of Ogilvie 5 ¾ miles on highway 23 to Mille Lacs County Road 24. Then north 5 ½ miles to auction site. Lunch on grounds. Follow auction signs.
Siemers Auctioneers
