Real Estate & Equipment Auction • 10:00 a.m.
Location: 16617 140th Avenue, Milaca MN 56353 • Directions: From the junction of Highways 23 and 169 in Milaca, go north on 169 1. miles to County Road 9. Then go west 2. miles to 140th Avenue, then north . mile to auction site. Follow auction signs. Auctioneer’s Note: After 26 years Jay and Stacey have decided to sell their farm and will be moving. This is a beautiful 40-acre parcel with tons of possibilities for the new buyers. There is also a nice selection of farm related items and tools. Make plans to attend this large auction. Real Estate sells at 11:00 a.m. No Buyer’s Premium. Lunch on Grounds.
Siemers Auctioneers
