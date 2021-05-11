Real Estate / Personal Property Auction • 10:00 a.m.
20496 Jet Rd., Milaca, MN 56353 - Directions: From the junction of Highways 23 & 169 in Milaca go north on 169 4. miles to Mille Lacs County Road 11.Then east 2 . miles to Mille Lacs County Road 153, then turn north 2 miles to auction site. Follow auction signs. Plenty of good parking in field south of house and buildings so bring the trailers.
Siemers Auctioneers
