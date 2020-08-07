Moving Auction • 10:00 a.m.

Auction Location: 16081 CentralAvenue, Milaca MN 56353 • Directions: From the junction of Highway 23 and CentralAve. in Milaca head north two miles to auction site. FollowAuction Signs. Lunch on grounds. No buyer’s premium.

Siemers Auctioneers

www.midwestauctions.com

Load comments