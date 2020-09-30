Amish Farm Auction 10:30 a.m.

4.5 MILES NORTH OF MILACA, MN ON HWY 169 THEN 4.5 MILES EAST ON COUNTY 11 THEN 1.25 MILES NORTH ON IVY ROAD TO 200TH ST. NOTE: LARGE AUCTION WITH MANY MORE ITEMS THAN LISTED.

Mid American Auction Co.

www.midamericanauctioninc.com

Load comments