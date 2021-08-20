2 Day Sale
Dairy Sale Friday 12 Noon
Tack Sale Friday 5:00 p.m.
Exotic, Livestock, Hay, Straw & Horses Saturday 10:00 a.m.
Long Prairie Livestock
More more information please call Brad 320-266-0724, Stacy 605-880-0783,
Barn 320-732-2255. Also Follow Us On Facebook for Most Recent List Of
Updated List of Consignments Along WIth Pictures
