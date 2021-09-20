Estate Auction • 9:30 a.m.

Located at 508 Prairie Lane, Long Prairie, MN, from Hwy. 71 & Hwy. 27 go east to Cennex, then north 2 blocks, turn east follow to 508 Prairie Lane, roads will be plainly marked.

R&B Gessell Auction Co.

www.midwestauctions.com

Load comments