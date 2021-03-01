Huge Consignment Auction • 9:00 a.m.
Held At the Hillig Equipment Lot: 22975 US 71, Long Prairie, MN
To consign your items or for more information, please phone:
Marv Hillig 320-815-8618 or 320-732-3121 • Mark Ziemer 320-979-4044
Brian Ziemer 320-894-3603 or email: lziemer@tds.net
