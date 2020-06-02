Long Prairie Area Auction • Friday, June 5th Jun 2, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Special Dairy Sale • 11:30 a.m.43 Riverside Drive, Long PrairieLong Prairie Livestock Market Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Honor 2020 grads! We're Open Directory E-Editions Morrison County Record May 31, 2020 0 Most Popular Regional News Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATE: Civil unrest spills into Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn ParkSouth metro Walmart stores close amid protestsTwo arrested after Dakota County building broken into in Apple ValleyAnoka County announces curfew starting Friday, May 29Eagan police: Man breaking AutoZone windows does not work for departmentPolice: 'Minimal damage' at Northtown Mall after crowd gathered to protest May 28UPDATED: Apple Valley, Burnsville Target stores close after protests of George Floyd's deathDakota County extends curfew to Sunday nightHeavy police presence but quiet after curfew in Anoka CountyDakota County implements 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew the next two days Images Videos CommentedThomas "Tom" W. Lang (4)Christopher "Chris" Paul Lind (3)Letter: Fair election without vote by mail? (2)Deloris M. Bargfeld (2)So, money does grow on trees (2)Michael George Rowekamp (2)Richard "Dick" D. Elliott (2)Sherri J. Champagne (Cowle) (2)Richard "Rick or Remo" Thomas Williams (2)John Francis Weber (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.