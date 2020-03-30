Special Dairy Sale • 11:30 a.m.
43 Riverside Drive, Long Prairie
Long Prairie Livestock
Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 31, 2020 @ 10:16 am
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.