Farm Retirement Auction • 11:00 a.m.
Located 2 miles west of Little Falls, MN on MN State 27, then 2.5 miles south on MN State 238, then 5. miles west through Sobieski, MN on County #12, then 1 mile south on County #1, then . mile east on 90th St.; or 6.5 miles east of Swanville, MN on County #12, then 1 mile south on County #1, then . mile east on 90th St.; or 5 miles west and north of Elmdale, MN on County #1, then . mile east on 90th St. to farm #76377. Follow the Mid-American Auction Co. signs; roads will be plainly marked.
Mid American Auction Co.
