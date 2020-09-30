Farm Auction • 10:00 a.m.

Located At 10852 80th Ave Little Falls, MN. Being 1 MileWest Of Little Falls On MN Hwy 27 Then 2.5 Miles South On MN Hwy 238 Then 4 Miles Southwest  On Co. Rd. 12 (1 Mile West of Sobieski) And 1 Mile North On 80th Ave. Or From Swanville 7 Miles East On Co. Rd. 12 Then 1 Mile North On 80th Ave.

Meagher Auctioneers

www.meagherauctioneers.com

Load comments