Milking Herd & Springing Heifer Dispersal Auction • 10:30 a.m.
After nearly 40 years of milking on this farm, we have decided to discontinue the dairy portion operation of our farming operation and sell the following at auction located 5 miles south of Little Falls, MN or 5 miles north of Royalton, MN on US Highway #10, then 3 miles east on County Rd. 34, then 1 mile south on Imperial Rd. (County Road #27), then 1/10 mile east on 83rd St.; or being 6 miles south of Pierz, MN to Buckman, MN on MN State Hwy. 25, then 8.5 miles west on County Road #34, then 1 mile south on Imperial Rd. (County 27), then 1/10 mile east on 83rd St. to farm #18576. Follow the Mid-American Auction Co. signs; roads will be plainly marked.
Mid American Auction Co.
