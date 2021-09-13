Auction • 10:00 a.m.

West of Little Falls from Hwy 27, go north onto Cty. Rd. 215 for 2.4 miles, turn East onto 170th Street for 0.5 miles, then turn north onto 110th Ave, sale is 0.4 miles down the road; watch for signs.

H&M Auction Services

www.hmauctionservices.com

Load comments