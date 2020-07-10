Little Falls Area Auction • Saturday, July 25th Jul 10, 2020 Jul 10, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Household and Tools Auction • 9:30 a.m.15048 Sandpiper Drive, Little FallsHoheisel Auctioneering Servicewww.midwestauctions.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute We're Open Directory E-Editions Morrison County Record Jul 5, 2020 0 Most Popular Regional News Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesA wild ride to fame: Nick Hoffman journeys from Nowthen boy to Nashville starCoach Con Natvig: A legend to manyTruck goes through front doors of Lloyd’s Liquor in PierzCases among young people fuel COVID-19 spike in EdinaRosemount’s State of the City goes virtualLittle Falls man injured in rollover near PierzPatriotic get-together in Apple Valley1 dead in East Bethel crashWayzata author’s latest book is a murder mystery set on Lake MinnetonkaBrooklyn Center approves preliminary development agreement for triplexes along Brooklyn Boulevard Images Videos CommentedWest fails to acknowledge what happened to George Floyd, human being (3)West Words had it right, not wrong (3)Walz is Minnesota’s embarrassment (2)In response to chair of MC Democrats (1)Anoka County 2020 primary races set (1)Valerie Susan (Johnson) Quiel (1)Column: We could be the next George Floyd (1)Whining about COVID doesn’t help (1)Jodi Elizabeth Larson (1)Rockin’ the chalk art in Hopkins (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.